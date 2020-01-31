Madden video game predicts Chiefs Super Bowl victory, Mahomes as MVP

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Madden 20, the football video game developed by Electronic Arts, announced on Thursday that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are their prediction to win the Super Bowl based on a simulation of their game.

With a score of 35-31, the Madden team predicts the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 54. They also have Patrick Mahomes winning Super Bowl MVP. Here’s their video announcing the prediction.

On the Madden 20 Twitter account, they explain that they take data from all the games played by players around the world and use it to help predict the outcome. They also take weather, location, schemes and other variables into account.

Over the past 16 seasons, the Madden team at EA has used its game to make Super Bowl predictions. During that time, they have predicted the winner correctly 10 times. That’s a 62.5 percent success rate.

They even got a perfect prediction back in Super Bowl 49 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. A contest that ended 28-24 in the Patriots favor.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if they have gotten it right once again.