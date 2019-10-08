Madison White named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

The awards just keep coming in for Texas Tech’s Madison White. This time, the freshman goalkeeper was named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week.

White continued her stellar run in goal with her second shutout in just four games, as Texas Tech beat Iowa State 1-0 in overtime.

This is the third award in as many weeks for White, who won back-to-back Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors.

The Red Raiders will next be in action on October 10 when they travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia at 6:00 pm.