Mahomes, Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LIV champions.

Mahomes threw two fourth quarter touchdowns as the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

The former Texas Tech star threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score. He completed 26 of 42 passes.

The 49ers drew first blood with a field goal, but Mahomes gave the Chiefs a lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs scored again with a field goal, but San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk tied it with a touchdown to send the game to halftime at 10-10.

In the second half, San Francisco’s defense got to Mahomes. The 49ers intercepted him twice, kicked a field goal and Raheem Mostert punched in a one-yard touchdown.

But Mahomes wasn’t done. Facing a third and 15, he threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards to get into the red zone. Mahomes finished the drive with a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

After a San Francisco punt, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field again. He finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Damien Williams.

Kansas City iced the game as Frank Clark sacked Jimmy Garoppolo on fourth down, and Williams ran in a 38-yard touchdown.