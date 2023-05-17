LUBBOCK,TX- With the High School School year coming to a close, many student-athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Here’s the list of the senior student-athletes who have signed up through Wednesday, May 17th.

Monterey’s Davien Jaramillo (Soccer), Schreiner University

Lubbock High’s Joseph Guerrero (Cross Country), University of the Southwest

Lubbock High’s Alyssa Singletary (Track and Field), Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock High’s Nathalia Avalos (Soccer), Wayland Baptist University

Coronado’s Devin Diaz (Wrestling), Nebraska Wesleyan University

Coronado’s Xavier Montemayor (Wrestling) Wayland Baptist

Idalou’s Ethan Owens (Baseball), Howard Payne University

Monterey’s Anna Hunt (Track and Field), Paul Quinn College

Abernathy’s Kaleb Harrell (Football & Basketball, Wayland Baptist University

Abernathy’s Brayden Vanstory (Baseball), Philander Smith University

Abernathy’s Ethan Paiz (Football), SAGU

Abernathy’s David Fisher (Football), Wayland Baptist University

Lubbock Christian’s Asher Fleming (Basketball), Hardin-Simmons University

Lubbock Christian’s Drew Grellhesl (Track and Field), Lubbock Christian University