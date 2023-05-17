LUBBOCK,TX- With the High School School year coming to a close, many student-athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Here’s the list of the senior student-athletes who have signed up through Wednesday, May 17th.
Monterey’s Davien Jaramillo (Soccer), Schreiner University
Lubbock High’s Joseph Guerrero (Cross Country), University of the Southwest
Lubbock High’s Alyssa Singletary (Track and Field), Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock High’s Nathalia Avalos (Soccer), Wayland Baptist University
Coronado’s Devin Diaz (Wrestling), Nebraska Wesleyan University
Coronado’s Xavier Montemayor (Wrestling) Wayland Baptist
Idalou’s Ethan Owens (Baseball), Howard Payne University
Monterey’s Anna Hunt (Track and Field), Paul Quinn College
Abernathy’s Kaleb Harrell (Football & Basketball, Wayland Baptist University
Abernathy’s Brayden Vanstory (Baseball), Philander Smith University
Abernathy’s Ethan Paiz (Football), SAGU
Abernathy’s David Fisher (Football), Wayland Baptist University
Lubbock Christian’s Asher Fleming (Basketball), Hardin-Simmons University
Lubbock Christian’s Drew Grellhesl (Track and Field), Lubbock Christian University