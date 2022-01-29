LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a change to its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker to eliminate confusion about the meaning of a hand gesture some people connect with white supremacy.
In the original depiction, Herbie’s left hand made the OK sign with the index finger and thumb forming a closed circle.
In recent years some hate groups have come to use the gesture as a sign for white power.
Herbie’s hand now makes the well-known “We’re No. 1” sign with his index finger raised.
The university says the concern was brought to its attention by an apparel provider and others.
