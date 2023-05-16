LUBBOCK, TX- The Matador Club, a Texas Tech Alumni-run NIL collective, announced on Tuesday that they would be signing the entire Texas Tech baseball team to “five-figure NIL deals.”

This is the third team-wide NIL deal by the Matador Club for a Red Raider program, joining the Texas Tech football and softball teams. The collective will have members of the baseball team use their name, image, and likeness to support Lubbock-based non-profit organizations.

“We believe in the power of the team, not just on the field, but in life,” said a Matador Club

Board Member via press release. “Our student-athletes represent Texas Tech with pride, and by signing each player to The Matador Club, we are not only investing in their future but also in the future of our community through service.”

The exact amount that each Red Raider baseball player will make has not been disclosed at this time.