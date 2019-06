Former Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Mooney came to Lubbock as a graduate transfer from South Dakota and made it on the Big 12 Second Team in his lone season as a Red Raider.

He is now the second grad transfer to sign on with an NBA team, after forward Tariq Owens agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns earlier in the morning.