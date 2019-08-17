Matt Mooney signs NBA contract with Memphis Grizzlies

Former Texas Tech Basketball player Matt Mooney has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mooney had been deciding between signing a deal with either the Grizzlies or the Miami Heat.

The Exhibit 10 contract allows Mooney to participate in training camp with the Grizzlies. It also guarantees that he will be a part of the franchise’s G-League team, the Memphis Hustle.

Mooney came to Lubbock as a grad transfer and helped lead the Red Raiders to their first ever National Championship game. In his lone season at Texas Tech, Mooney averaged 11.3 points per game.

He is the third Red Raider from last season’s team to sign with an NBA franchise, joining Tariq Owens (Phoenix Suns) and Jarrett Culver (Minnesota Timberwolves).