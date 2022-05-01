Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar, who announced he is entering his name in the NBA draft but keeping his options open on returning to college, named two schools he could transfer to.



McCullar took to Twitter to announce that he is considering Gonzaga and Kansas as his two potential transfer destinations, should he come back to college.



This comes after guard Terrence Shannon Jr. announced he would be leaving Texas Tech for Illinois.



McCullar averaged 10 points per game last season for the Red Raiders.