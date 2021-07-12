Meadow Broncos 2021 Football Schedule

MEADOW, Texas — The Meadow Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Broncos open the season hosting Newcastle on August 27. Homecoming is September 24 when Grady comes to town. Big game hosting Borden County on October 15 and Senior Night is November 5 when the Broncos host O’Donnell.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Newcastle

9/3: @ Spur

9/10: @ Valley

9/17: vs. Klondike

9/24: vs. Grady (Homecoming)

10/1: vs. Happy

10/8: @ Wellman-Union

10/15: vs. Borden County

10/22: BYE WEEK

10/29: @ Whiteface

11/5: vs. O’Donnell (Senior Night)