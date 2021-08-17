Memphis Grizzlies trading player for Jarrett Culver, ESPN reports

LUBBOCK, Texas– Sources told ESPN Tuesday that the Memphis Grizzlies were trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.
Read the full tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski below:
Minnesota gets the toughness and leadership of Beverley for its young, developing roster. Gersson Rosas had Beverley on his team with Rockets and knows what he brings. Memphis continues to add talent along the margins, including Culver, who’s only 22 and a former No. 6 pick.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021
