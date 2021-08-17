Memphis Grizzlies trading player for Jarrett Culver, ESPN reports

Posted: / Updated:

Jarrett Culver of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at the Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas– Sources told ESPN Tuesday that the Memphis Grizzlies were trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

Read the full tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski below:

EverythingLubbock.com was working to get more information. This is a developing story.

