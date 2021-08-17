Memphis Grizzlies trading player for Jarrett Culver, ESPN reports

Jarrett Culver of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at the Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas– Sources told ESPN Tuesday that the Memphis Grizzlies were trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

Read the full tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski below:

Minnesota gets the toughness and leadership of Beverley for its young, developing roster. Gersson Rosas had Beverley on his team with Rockets and knows what he brings. Memphis continues to add talent along the margins, including Culver, who’s only 22 and a former No. 6 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

