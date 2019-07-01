Micah Dallas named second team Freshman All-American

Texas Tech starting pitcher Micah Dallas was named a second team Freshman All-American by D1Baseball after a stellar first season as a Red Raider.

This past year, Dallas went 7-2 with a 4.03 ERA and 84 strikeouts, but was undefeated the entire season going into the College World Series.

He will be part of one of the best starting pitcher duos in the Big 12, along with Bryce Bonnin, next season.

He joins reliever Clayton Beeter as the second Red Raider Freshman All-American this year, after he was named one by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in early June.