Michael Crabtree signs with the Arizona Cardinals

Former Texas Tech great Michael Crabtree has agreed to a contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2007 Biletnikoff Winner, Crabtree was one of the best to ever wear the Red Raider uniform, with 231 catches during his time in Lubbock for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdown.

He was drafted 10th overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and has also played for the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

By joining the Cardinals, Crabtree teams up with another former Red Raider in Kliff Kingsbury, who is Arizona’s first year head coach.

