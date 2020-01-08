Missed Free Throws Part of Tough 57-52 Loss for Texas Tech to Baylor

Lubbock, TX Forty-two percent. This was Texas Tech’s free throw shooting percentage in their 57-52 loss to Baylor on Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. The five of twelve from the charity stripe and being outrebounded 44-25 notched the first blemish on the Red Raiders Big 12 record for the season. Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey put up a team high 20 points in the loss. Ramsey was five of ten from behind the arc. Davide Moretti struggled from behind the arc going 0-6 and three of eleven from the field. The Red Raiders trailed the fourth ranked Bears 21-17 at the half before putting up thirty-four points in the second half. Tech returns to action Saturday as they head to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers at 5 pm.