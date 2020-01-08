Missed Free Throws Part of Tough 57-52 Loss for Texas Tech to Baylor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left in the third quarter after bruising his lower back on a painful fall during the Los Angeles Lakers' sixth straight victory, 117-87 over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Davis bruised his sacrum — the bottom part of his spine above the tailbone — when he attempted to block Julius Randle's driving shot. He got knocked off balance and fell awkwardly to the court, landing hard on his back with 2:45 left in the third.