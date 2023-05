ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung was named American League Rookie of the Month for April on Wednesday.

The former Texas Tech All-American led AL rookies in hits (27), home runs (6), runs batted in (21), runs (18), and total bases (44). He also hit .270 and had an OPS of .824, both of which ranked second.

Jung and the Rangers wrap up a two-game series with Arizona at 1:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.