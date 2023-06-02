ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung was named American League Rookie of the Month for May on Friday.

It’s the second straight month to receive the honor for Jung.

He followed up April by batting .318 with six home runs, 16 RBI, and .917 OPS, and takes a 14-game hitting streak into Friday’s series opener with Seattle.

Mariner’s outfielder Julio Rodriguez was the last A.L. rookie to win back-to-back monthly awards.

Jung joins Nomar Mazara in 2016 as the second player in Rangers history to take consecutive A.L. Rookie of the Month honors.