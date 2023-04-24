Texas Rangers (14-7, first in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (7-15, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -111, Reds -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Texas Rangers to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 7-15 record overall and a 6-6 record at home. The Reds are 4-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas has a 14-7 record overall and a 6-3 record on the road. The Rangers have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .342.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has seven doubles and a home run while hitting .291 for the Reds. Wil Myers is 10-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has a .298 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has four doubles and four home runs. Jonah Heim is 12-for-34 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)