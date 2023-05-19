ARLINGTON, Texas –

Colorado Rockies (19-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (26-17, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Karl Kauffmann (0-0); Rangers: Martin Perez (4-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -222, Rockies +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

Texas is 26-17 overall and 13-8 at home. The Rangers have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

Colorado is 9-13 on the road and 19-25 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .398 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 13 home runs while slugging .541. Marcus Semien is 13-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has seven doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)