Texas Rangers (7-5, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-7, third in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (0-0); Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -225, Rangers +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Houston has a 6-7 record overall and a 3-4 record in home games. The Astros are 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Texas is 7-5 overall and 1-2 in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .000 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)