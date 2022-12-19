LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey held onto the top spot in Class 5A in the latest TABC girls’ basketball rankings, despite last week’s loss to Lubbock-Cooper.

The Lady Pirates (13-4) sit at No. 5 after Friday’s 74-71 win over the Lady Plainsmen.

Coronado is ranked 22nd and Lubbock High debuts at No. 25.

In Class 6A, Frenship is No. 3 after improving to 14-3 with a win over Portales High School Friday in New Mexico.

Levelland is the lone area team in the Class 4A rankings. The Loboettes check in at No. 6.

In Class 3A, Shallowater is No. 16. The Fillies improved to 7-5 with an 80-21 win over Tulia on Monday.

New Home remains No. 1 in Class 2A. Sundown slides to No. 13 and Ropes is No. 16.

On the boys’ side, Shallowater is No. 3 in the latest Class 3A rankings. The Mustangs take a 10-0 record into a Monday night contest at Estacado High School.

Four area teams are represented in Class 2A. The New Home Leopards are No. 4, New Deal is No. 7, Floydada is No. 16, and Olton is No. 21.

In Class 1A, Jayton (15-0) is No. 3 and Lorenzo is No. 8