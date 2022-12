LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey senior David Mora signed a letter of intent with Oklahoma State University cross country and track Tuesday.

Mora finished his high school career in November with the Class 5A cross country individual state title in Round Rock.

The Plainsmen’s cross country career also including a pair of third place finishes at the 5A state cross country meet.

Mora joins a Cowboys program that just finished in second place at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.