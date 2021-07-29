Motley County Matadors 2021 Football Schedule

Motley County, Texas — The Motley County Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Matadors will open their season hosting Westbrook on August 27. Homecoming will be September 17 against Crowell and Senior Night will be November 5 against Jayton.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – vs. Westbrook

9/3 – @ Knox City

9/10 – @ Spur

9/17 – vs. Crowell (Homecoming)

9/24 – @ Kress

10/1 – vs. Petersburg

10/8 – @ Guthrie

10/15 – vs. Patton Springs

10/22 – BYE WEEK

10/29 – @ Southland

11/4 – vs. Jayton (Senior Night)