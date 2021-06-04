Muleshoe Mules 2021 Football Schedule

MULESHOE, Texas — The Muleshoe Independent School District released its schedule for the 2021 season.

The Mules open the season hosting Sundown on August 27 before traveling to Lamesa on September 3. Muleshoe travels to Seminole on September 24 and hosts Snyder for Homecoming on October 1. Senior Night will be October 29 when Dalhart comes to town.

Take a look at the Mules’ full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Sundown
9/3: @ Lamesa
9/10: @ Friona
9/17: vs. Tulia
9/24: @ Seminole
10/1: vs. Snyder (Homecoming)
10/8: vs. Bushland
10/15: BYE WEEK
10/22: @ Amarillo River Road
10/29: vs. Dalhart (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Littlefield

