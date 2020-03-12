NBA player who tested positive for coronavirus jokingly touched reporters’ mics on Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, a sportscaster for KUTV in Salt Lake City took to Twitter to share a video of Rudy Gobert, an NBA player recently testing positive for coronavirus, touching reporters’ mics following a shoot around on Monday.

The NBA announced Gobert, a player for the Utah Jazz, has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly before Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA has also announced it will be suspending regular season play following the completion of that game. According to their statement, they will take that time to determine the appropriate steps forward.

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020