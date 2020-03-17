NBA star Kevin Durant reportedly tests positive for Coronavirus

FILE – This is a Sept. 24, 2018, file photo showing then-Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant posing for photos during media day at the NBA basketball team’s practice facility in Oakland, Calif. Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks says the expectation is Kevin Durant won’t play this season, although the All-Star forward will have a say in determining when he’s ready. Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BROOKLYN, New York — NBA star Kevin Durant has tested positive for Coronavirus, he confirmed to The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets to test positive for the virus. That brings the total count of NBA players infected to seven.

Durant told Charania that he is feeling fine. His message to the public: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

The former University of Texas star has won two NBA championships and one NBA MVP in his career.