NBA star Kevin Durant reportedly tests positive for Coronavirus

BROOKLYN, New York — NBA star Kevin Durant has tested positive for Coronavirus, he confirmed to The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.
Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets to test positive for the virus. That brings the total count of NBA players infected to seven.
Durant told Charania that he is feeling fine. His message to the public: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”
The former University of Texas star has won two NBA championships and one NBA MVP in his career.