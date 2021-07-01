NCAA approves policy allowing student athletes to profit off name, image, likeness

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 05: A detail of giant NCAA logo is seen outside of the stadium on the practice day prior to the NCAA Men’s Final Four at the Georgia Dome on April 5, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The NCAA adopted a policy Thursday which allows college athletes to start making money off their name, image and likeness. This means they could start businesses, make appearances and profit off lessons or camps, as well as make money selling autographs.

Players across the country, like Texas Tech University Quarterback Tyler Shough, have started to take advantage of the new policy by starting a Cameo account.

Texas Tech basketball player Kevin McCullar created a new website to promote his brand, and he announced on Instagram a partnership with a clothing company using a code with his name to get a discount.

Texas Tech has also created a program called Beyond Verified to help the student-athletes through the process.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Amy Heard oversees strategic engagement for the program to help prepare and guide players through this unknown time.

“It’s certainly is an exciting day for student-athletes as an opportunity to begin to build a business and a brand around their publicity, around their popularity,” Heard said.

She has already begun having meetings with teams and coaches, as well as zooms where any Texas Tech student-athlete could join.

“Looking ahead, the state requires five hours of life skills and financial literacy training,” Heard said, “so we’ll be doing that with all of our students just to continue to help them learn about this new space.”

While athletes are now free to make money, there are still guidelines in this process. They must make the university aware of potential deals, and they also must not violate any Texas state laws. Players also cannot wear the Texas Tech logo in any advertisements, and they cannot endorse things like alcohol or tobacco.