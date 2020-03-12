NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com
The NCAA has canceled March Madness.
It announced on Twitter Thursday that both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been canceled.
The cancellation comes a day after the NBA postponed its season.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E