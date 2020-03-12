NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

Breaking News
Sports

The NCAA has canceled March Madness.

It announced on Twitter Thursday that both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been canceled.

The cancellation comes a day after the NBA postponed its season.

