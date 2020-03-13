NCAA grants “eligibility relief” for spring sport athletes

After canceling its spring events because of coronavirus, the NCAA announced Friday that it is granting “eligibility relief” to student-athletes that play spring sports.

This possibly means these student-athletes will get back the year of eligibility that would have been used on this year’s shortened season.

The NCAA said it will release details of eligibility relief at a later time.

This impacts baseball, softball, tennis, golf and outdoor track & field at Texas Tech.

The NCAA has not released anything regarding the eligibility of winter sports athletes whose seasons were cut short by the cancellation, such as basketball.