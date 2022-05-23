LUBBOCK, Texas— On Monday, Texas Tech’s men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams hired a new member to his coaching staff.

A Texas Tech University press release highlights Coach Adams’ thoughts on Steve Green being an assistant coach for the team.

“He has a great basketball mind and is as genuine of a person as there is,” Adams said. “He’s a proven winner who understands the process it takes to win.”

In 2015, Green was named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Men’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. Green was also inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame the same year.