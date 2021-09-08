New food, new protocol changes at Texas Tech football games

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University athletes and Red Raiders are gearing up for the start of the football season with new protocol changes from 2020.

Robert Giovannetti, senior athletics director at Texas Tech, said there would be no capacity restrictions inside the stadium this year, and they hope people will continue the long-standing tradition to support the Red Raiders.

“Saturdays in Lubbock are special during football season when you have home games, and we are hoping people miss that so much that they want to be part of that again,” said Giovannetti. “The payoff for the student-athletes for all the work and effort they put in is being able to play the games on the field in front of big crowds.”

Giovannetti said this year, to help kick off the home opener, Texas Tech will honor those who lost their lives on the 9/11 attack and pay tribute to the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

“The on-campus ROTC is going to set up in section 14, 13 seats, and I drape those 13 seats and drape those 13 seats with flags and stand behind those seats in full uniform to honor the soldiers that were lost in Afghanistan,” said Giovannetti.

Giovannetti said to help keep cool from the heat, the stadium will have heat management stations at gates 3,4 and 6 where people will be able to refill their water bottles and stand by water misters.

The Raider Alley tailgate on the engineering key will feature a performance from Shaquille O’Neil, aka DJ Diesel, to entertain tailgaters.

Don Price executive chef with Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, said last year they had their hands tied and had to scale back on food offerings, but this year they’re adding 15 new items to the concession menu.

“This is the first time we’ve finally been able to come back full force,” said Price. “We’re doing several kinds of quesadillas–we have a chicken, a jalapeno popper quesadilla and one for the kiddos or for sweet tooth’s, [we have] a chocolate churro quesadilla.”

Zaid Zia, general manager at Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, said with the capacity restriction being lifted, concessions will be busier, and those nonprofit organizations can benefit from working at the concession stands.

“It certainly beats any car wash or cookie sale,” said Zia. “The proceeds could be 10 percent of the food. It could be $1000 for themselves in one day.”

Zia said gamegoers could download the Red Raiders game day app to be used to purchase food from concessions on a mobile device.

To purchase Texas Tech game tickets, click here.