LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD announced Amy Mangum as the new Frenship High School head volleyball coach beginning the 2023-2024 school year, according to a press release.

The release stated that Mangum had a “wealth of experience to the position.”

The release said her previous role was working as the Shallowater High School head volleyball coach for 16 years.

According to the release, the team made a “3A State Tournament appearance in 2014 and had six consecutive 3A Regional Tournament appearances from 2014-2019.”

Mangum had many accomplishments such as receiving the 2014 Lone Star Varsity Coach of the year, serving as the Lubbock Christian University Volleyball team captain, and serving on organizations such as the Texas Girls Coaches Association All State Volleyball Committee, said the release.

“I am super excited to be a Tiger,” Mangum stated in the release. “ I am looking forward to working with great athletes and young ladies…,” Mangum emphasized.

Frenship ISD Athletic Director, Bryan Gerlich, also shared his excitement in the release and expressed that he is excited to have Coach Mangum join “our Frenship family.”

“She is a perfect fit for Frenship, and we look forward to her leading our volleyball program,” said Gerlich.