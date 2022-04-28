LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Setting up and tearing down shows is nothing new in Las Vegas, but creating the NFL Experience is a mountain of a project.

As construction workers dodged camera crews and reporters who were on hand for a preview of the big event on Wednesday, it looked like it would take a miracle to finish in time for the crowds that will be there when the gates open at noon on Thursday. It’s a free event, so you can bet there will be crowds.

Stages, LED boards and a variety of vendor booths are still being pieced together as people zoom around the lot that’s just behind the High Roller. The small fields for various activities — a 40-yard dash, a field goal kick, a vertical jump, youth flag football clinics, dance-offs and the “FedEx Ground Challenge” — are already in place. The interactive events are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

The 40-yard-dash interactive event at the NFL Experience. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A Derek Carr autographed Helmet. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

An autographed Bo Jackson jersey. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A jersey and helmet autographed by Josh Jacobs. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

An autographed George Blanda helmet. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

An autographed Tim Brown Jersey. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A view of the High Roller from inside the NFL Draft Theater. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

NFL helmets on display at The Gallery at the NFL Experience. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A bust of Hall of Fame coach John Madden. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Coach Tom Flores, who was just inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson, right. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A helmet autographed by members of the undefeated Super Bowl VII champion Miami Dolphins. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

An autographed picture of Barry Sanders, surrounded by other autographed items. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A Caesars Sportsbook booth at the NFL Experience. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Work continues on a booth that will display the Raiders’ Super Bowl trophies. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

But if the NFL Draft Theater is any indication, the NFL’s “football theme park” will be a hit with fans. The theater is ready to rock, and it’s where all the action will be as draft picks are announced. And when the picks have ended for the day, performers including Weezer, Ice Cube and Marshmello will take over. Yes, for free.

Football fans will have plenty to see, with memorabilia and displays that celebrate the game’s biggest stars. There’s an extra emphasis on the Raiders and their past and present.

So here’s to the crews that will be working tonight and right up to the opening of the event … Las Vegas is ready for the NFL Experience to deliver on the league’s reputation for quality events. Be safe out there, and let’s hope for light breezes instead of strong winds.