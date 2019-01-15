Garrett says Rams are a really good running team
FRISCO, Texas - In his final press conference of the season, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on Monday said there is a misperception of the Los Angeles Rams as a passing team. He says the Rams are a running team, and a really good running team at that.
The Rams beat the Cowboys Saturday in post-season play. Use the video link to see Mickey Spangola’s report on Garrett’s season wrap-up press conference.
