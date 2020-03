Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) scores his team’s third goal of the game against Carolina Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres (90) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The NHL is pausing its regular season due to concerns about coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.

In the statement, the league said that its goal is to resume play at some point and award the Stanley Cup.