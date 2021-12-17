NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has postponed Saturday’s game between Boston and Montreal amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league.

The league said a makeup date for the game hasn’t been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders. There was no word from the league on the Bruins’ game Sunday at Ottawa.

The Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens earlier in the day to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Bruins were without seven players because of COVID-19 protocol — including stars Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — for Thursday night’s 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders. They played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy, who tested positive Nov. 30, just rejoined the team Monday.

The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.

