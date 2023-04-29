MANHATTAN, KS- The Red Raiders were able to bounce back from a loss on Friday to beat Kansas State 5-2 Saturday evening.

Texas Tech would get their first run of the ball game off of an early mistake by the Wildcats. A balk by German Fajardo in the top of the 1st would allow Zac Vooletich to score, giving the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead. After trading blows once more, Texas Tech would enter the top of the 4th tied 2-2.

In that inning, Tracer Lopez would give the Red Raiders the lead once more with an RBI single to drive in Hudson White. Lopex would stay hot in the top of the 6th, hitting a two-run home run, lifting the Red Raiders to a 5-2 victory, and tying the weekend series.

Texas Tech will aim for a series victory on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 P.M.