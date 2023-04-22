LUBBOCK, TX— The (16) Texas Tech baseball team would finish their series with Baylor 2-1 after splitting a doubleheader at Dan Law Field on Saturday.

In game one, Texas Tech would start things off with their highest scoring 1st inning this season. Five early runs for the Rwd Raiders had them in control early, however slowly but surely the Bears would fight their way back in.

Baylor would respond with a five-run inning of their own in the top of the 6th. But just a half inning later, Texas Tech would put up four more, allowing them to coast to a 14-9 victory in their first game.

Game two would start 45 minutes later, but this time the Bears would strike first as they rose to a 2-0 lead in the 3rd. RBIs from Nolan Hester and Hudson White would bring things back to a stalemate going into the 6th.

In the 8th inning, Texas Tech and Baylor found themselves still tied. But the Bears would capitalize off of an error by Dillon Carter, scoring a run to take the lead. Three more after that would be all Baylor needed to win their first Big 12 road game this season as Texas Tech fell to the Bears 6-4.

Texas Tech returns to action on Tuesday at 6:30 P.M for a one-game series with Abilene Christian University in Abilene.