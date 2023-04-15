NORMAN, OK– The Texas Tech baseball team captured their first Big 12 road series victory of the season on Saturday in a 9-5 over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Trendan Parish would get the start for Texas Tech, but Oklahoma would get on the board early. In the bottom of the 1st, Dakota Harris would ground into a double play, but drive in a run. One more run an inning later would give the Sooners an early 2-0 advantage.

Texas Tech would roar back to life in the top of the 3rd. Kevin Bazzell would rip a base hit to left field, and after the ball was mishandled, two would score off the error to tie the ball game back up. Later that inning, Austin Green and Dylan Maxcey would each rip RBI singles to cap off a five-run 3rd.

Gavin Kash would stay hot an inning later. Kash would rope his Big 12-leading 16th home run of the season to drive in 2 more runs. Kash would knock in his 10th RBi of the series in the 6th inning to lift the Red Raiders to a 9-5 victory.

Texas Tech returns to action for one last game with the Sooners on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 2:00 P.M.