LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 22 Texas Tech gave up the first of five TCU home runs on the second pitch of Saturday’s 10-7 loss at Rip Griffin Park.

Unlike Friday, the Red Raiders couldn’t battle back, allowing the Horned Frogs to even up the series.

“I thought TCU came out swinging the bat really good,” said head coach Tim Tadlock. “Thought that when we made a mistake, they hit it really hard. [TCU starter Kole] Klecker threw the ball good enough. Early on we had a hard time with him. We did scratch a few runs across on him. [Garrett Wright] threw the ball really good, but really, to me, it’s their starter and their offense. They just came to play and earned the right to win today and beat us.”

The Horned Frogs scored in six of nine innings, while the Red Raiders scored in just three frames. Trailing 4-0 in the third, Tracer Lopez singled to score Dylan Maxcey for Texas Tech’s first of three runs in the inning.

The Red Raiders wouldn’t score again until the sixth. Trailing 9-3, Gavin Kash hit a two-run homer, and Hester singled home Ryan Brome to pull the Red Raiders to make it 9-6.

In the seventh, Kash would drive in Kevin Bazzell on a fielder’s choice to make it 9-7, but that’s as close as it would get.

The Red Raiders (19-9, 3-5 Big 12) go for the series win at 2 p.m. Sunday at Rip Griffin Park. The last time these two teams faced off for a Sunday rubber match was the Horned Frogs’ last visit to Lubbock in 2021. The Red Raiders won the finale 17-7 in seven innings.