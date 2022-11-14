LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball survived a test from Louisiana Tech on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders came out on top 64-55 against former Texas Tech assistant Talvin Hester and a veteran Bulldogs squad.

Texas Tech’s defense force three early turnovers that led to three field goals and an early 8-0 lead.

The Red Raider lead would quickly balloon to 14 points with a Daniel Batcho dunk to make it 16-2 at the 11:40 mark.

However, the Bulldogs would end the half on a 10-2 run to make it a five-point game at the half.

A minute into the second half, Louisiana Tech’s Keaston Willis forced one of Texas Tech’s 20 turnovers, which led to a Cobe Williams layup to cut the Red Raiders lead to one point at 34-33. Williams led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

The Red Raiders responded with a 20-4 run that got underway with a Kevin Obanor dunk. Obanor and De’Vion Harmon led the team with 15 points apiece. The Oregon transfer scored eleven points in the second half and added six assists and four steals.

Freshman Pop Isaacs would add ten points including two three pointers. The Red Raiders finished 7-for-18 from behind the arch.

Batcho finished with nine points. seven rebounds and six blocks.

The Red Raiders (3-0) now prepare for their first game away from United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech faces No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Maui Jim Invitational in Hawaii.