Not guilty plea by suspect accused of making game threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team.

An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year, and Ohio State won 62-39.

Rippy threatened a shooting at the school and said: “I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” according to the Sept. 26 indictment.

Rippy entered the not guilty plea before Judge Algenon Marbley, who ordered him to remain in detention ahead of his April 13 trial.

Rippy was arrested Dec. 28 in Livermore, California, released on bond, but then failed to report to the court’s Pretrial Services division as required, records show. He was re-arrested last month in California, and a magistrate judge ordered him handed over to U.S. marshals and sent to Ohio.

Rippy’s court-appointed attorney declined comment Friday. WOOD-TV reported in January that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook message exchange with the station.