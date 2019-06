Texas Tech Football announced that senior defensive back Octavious Morgan will medically retire from football.

This comes after he suffered a major knee injury prior to the 2018 season.

The last time he played for the Red Raiders, Morgan recorded 41 tackles and eight pass breakups in the 2017 season. He was expected to be a key returner in the Tech secondary.

Despite his career ending injury, Texas Tech will still honor his scholarship and he is expected to earn his degree in the next year.