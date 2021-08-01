O’Donnell Screamin’ Eagles 2021 Football Schedule

O’DONNELL, Texas — The O’Donnell Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

O’Donnell will open its season against Gordon at Jayton on Saturday August 28. First home game is September 10 hosting Sterling City. Senior Night will be October 29 when Borden County comes to town.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/28 – vs. Gordon (@ Jayton)

9/3 – @ Garden City

9/10 – vs. Sterling City

9/17 – @ Springlake-Earth

9/24 – vs. Spur

10/1 – BYE WEEK

10/8 – vs. Whiteface

10/15 – vs. Sands

10/22 – @ Wellman-Union

10/29 – vs. Borden County (Senior Night)

11/5 – @ Meadow