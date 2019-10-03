Oh, babies! Astros’ Reddick welcomes twin boys

Houston Astros’ Josh Reddick is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick might see the Twins later in October. He’s already getting an early look at twins closer to home.

Reddick and wife Jett welcomed twin boys on Wednesday night, two days before the Astros take on Tampa Bay in the AL Division Series.

Reddick missed Houston’s workout on Thursday to rest and be with his family. Manager AJ Hinch said Reddick would be in the lineup on Friday for Game 1.

The 32-year-old Reddick announced the births in an Instagram post and shared some details about the boys. Maverick Joshua weighed 6 pounds and was 19 ¼ inches long and brother Ryder Blaze was 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.

Reddick said Ryder had some difficulty breathing and had to spend the night in the neonatal intensive care unit, but that he was better on Thursday and had his oxygen mask removed.

Reddick and the Astros could face the Twins this month. Minnesota is playing the New York Yankees in the other ALDS.

___

