ARLINGTON, TX- After leading 5-0 in the 8th inning, Texas Tech would be eliminated by Oklahoma State on a walk-off home run.

The Red Raiders squared off with the no. 2 seeded Cowboys first at 12:30 Saturday afternoon. If Texas Tech won that game, they would head to Sunday to play for a Championship. However, OSU had other plans as they scored eight runs in the first four innings of play. TTU’s lone run would come in the form of a Hudson White solo home run, as Oklahoma State would force a win-or-go-home second game with an 8-1 victory.

Game Two started offensively off to a slow start thanks to dominant pitching on both sides. TTU’s Kyle Robinson would go for five innings, striking out eight, while OSU’s Janzen Keisel struck out eight of his own through four innings of work. However, on the first pitch after Keisel exited, the Red Raiders struck. Kevin Bazzell would knock in a run off of a 5th-inning base hit to give Texas Tech a 1-0 lead. Later that inning, Big 12 First Team member Gavin Kash would drive in one more to double that lead. The cherry on top would be a Hudson White three-run blast that gave the Red Raiders a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Cowboys would wake up in the bottom of the 8th inning, putting up five runs of their own to tie the game once again. In the bottom of the 9th, Aidan Meola would hit a walk-off homer to send the Cowboys to the Big 12 title game, defeating Texas Tech 6-5.

Texas Tech end their time at the Big 12 Tournament with a 2-2 record.