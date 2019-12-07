Padres get Pham, Cronenworth from Rays for Renfroe

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, San Diego Padres’ Hunter Renfroe makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain during the first inning of a baseball game in Milwaukee. The Padres have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder-pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays for Renfroe, minor league infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder-pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, minor league infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named.

The trade was finalized Friday.

Pham gives the rebuilding Padres some pop after they finished near the bottom in the majors in most offensive categories last season, when they were last in the NL West at 70-92.

Pham hit .273 with a .369 on-base percentage, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs last year. He set the Rays’ franchise record with a 48-game on-base streak. He helped the Rays beat Oakland in the AL wild-card game and then batted .333 with one homer in the Rays’ division series loss to Houston.

He broke in with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 and was traded to the Rays on July 31, 2018.

Renfroe hit 33 homers last year, his third full season in San Diego, but struggled in the second half. He hit 26 homers in each of the previous two seasons.

Cronenworth led the International League with a .334 average for the Triple-A Durham Bulls and also made seven pitching appearances, including six as an opener.

The 20-year-old Edwards has played two seasons in the minors, batting a combined .328 with 56 stolen bases.