Paducah Dragons 2021 Football Schedule

PADUCAH, Texas — The Paducah Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

Paducah will open its season at Miami on August 27. First home game is September 10 hosting Petersburg. Senior Night will be October 29 when Vernon Northside comes to town.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Miami

9/3 – @ Groom

9/10 – vs. Petersburg

9/17 – @ Nazareth

9/24 – @ Follett

10/1 – vs. Anton

10/8 – vs. Knox City

10/15 – BYE WEEK

10/22 – @ Crowell

10/29 – vs. Vernon Northside (Senior Night)

11/5 – @ Spur