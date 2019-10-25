Patrick Mahomes ruled out vs. Packers Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes will be watching Sunday Night Football from the sidelines this week, his head coach said Friday.

The former Red Raider superstar has been officially ruled out for Kansas City’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

“He just wasn’t ready right now,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “That was our decision, not his. He wanted to play right after it happened but he needs a little bit of time.”

Reid did go on to say that Mahomes is “close” to getting healthy. The 2018 MVP’s next chance to return will be next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mahomes dislocated his kneecap on October 17 while attempting a quarterback sneak against the Denver Broncos.