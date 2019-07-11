Patrick Mahomes takes home ESPY for ‘Best NFL Player’

LOS ANGELES — On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes capped off his first season as an NFL starter with an ESPY win for ‘Best NFL Player’ at ESPN’s annual awards show.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback beat out Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Drew Brees for the ‘Best NFL Player’ award.

He was also nominated for ‘Best Male Athlete,’ but he lost out to NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was competing against Antetokounmpo, Mookie Betts, and Brooks Koepka for that award.

During his season as the Chiefs quarterback, Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. This performance also earned him an All-Pro team selection as well as the NFL’s MVP award.