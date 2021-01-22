PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

More than 100 players will suit up for Sunday's NFC championship game, so try to ignore all those talking heads making mention of only two: Tom Bradyand Aaron Rodgers.

Yes, it's as juicy a matchup of quarterbacks as the current NFL can offer. The Battle of the Bays might well be decided by what Mr. Six Rings does against the Packers' defense, or what the 2020 All-Pro Rodgers manages versus the Buccaneers' D.